Mandi Chimene’s Son In Law Arrested For Selling Bogus Stands

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene’s son-in-law yesterday appeared at the Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing fraud charges after he reportedly sold two bogus stands.

Pethwell Kanjanda (39) appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala, who remanded him out of custody to July 14.

It is the State’s case that in May last year, the accused approached the complainant, Fred Rowai Chatora, saying he was Chimene’s son-in-law and was selling stands at the border post on behalf of the minister.

Kanjanda, who is denying the allegations, went on to show the complainant two pieces of land measuring 1 800 and 2 100 square metres at Forbes Border Post.

Kanjanda allegedly pegged both stands at $1 200 and $1 510 respectively and further raised two receipts with serial numbers 001503 and 001502 inscribed “Government of Zimbabwe Ministry of Local Government and Urban Development in conjunction with the Ministry of Lands”.

Chatora allegedly paid $2 210 to Kanjanda as deposit for the two stands.- Newsday