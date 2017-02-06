Mandiwanzira In Hot Soup, Hauled Before Parly

Business Reporter| Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira is in trouble.

The Minister last month presided over the arbitrary shooting up of data prices and then afterwards the decision to suspend the hikes.

The development will see Mandiwanzira shove all the blame on Econet Wireless, ZimEye is reliably told.

The chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on ICTs, HON. Nelson Chamisa, confirmed on the Minister’s appearance before the committee today.

“We have summoned Minister Mandiwanzira to appear before the committee tomorrow (today)…

“We are also summoning Potraz, we have already summoned the mobile network operators. We are also interested in hearing what the consumers have to say,” Chamisa told the state media.

The Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda, is recorded saying the hearing will start at 2pm today, Monday.

“The above mentioned committee is inviting you to a meeting on Monday 6 February 2017 at 1400 hours in the National Assembly, Parliament Building.

“The purpose of the meeting is for you to update the Committee on the developments surrounding the increase in data tariffs and the subsequent reversal of the decision and how it is going to impact internet accessibility in Zimbabwe,” reads the letter.

In what will likely see the Econet Wireless company attacked by Mandiwanzira, the state media in celebratory mode reported stating Government last month suspended mobile data tariff increases following an outcry from mobile phone users.

Mobile service companies were also ordered to reimburse affected customers. Potraz told mobile operators to set the floor price for traditional voice services at 12 cents per minute while the floor price for data was set at 2c per megabyte.

A floor price is a minimum effective tariff chargeable per minute of voice calls and per megabyte of data.

Meanwhile Mandiwanzira confirmed he will attend the hearing in a tweet. “I have agreed to appear before the Committee on Monday as per invitation. It will be INFORMATIVE,” he wrote.