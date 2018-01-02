Mandiwanzira Shrugs Off $4 mil Corruption Allegations, Says They’re “Silly”

2

By Farai D Hove| Zimbabwe’s Information & Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has shrugged off corruption allegations against him by former NetOne Ceo Reward Kangai.

A document signed by the Prosecutor General shows that Mandiwanzira is under probe for possible corruption involving a mouth-watering $4million amount and Mr Ray Goba has written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate him for corruptly handpicking a Chinese firm to investigate Huawei, as the allegations read.

The allegations were leveled by Kangai himself.

Writing on his micro-blogging portal on Twitter, Mandiwanzira sounded out that the allegations by Kangai are false and tantamount to defamation.

He furthermore said they are already under litigation for defamation at the High Court. When quizzed if he will resign, Mandiwanzira said “only the guilty throw in the towel”.

Below were the tweets:

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Cde Chaurura

    Whatever… Fact is that the source of the allegations is nevertheless suspicious.

  • Mjombo

    This is so detailed that it will not be prudent not investigate & man you aint seen nothing yet. Supa is Supa Corrupt