Mandiwanzira Shrugs Off $4 mil Corruption Allegations, Says They’re “Silly”

By Farai D Hove| Zimbabwe’s Information & Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has shrugged off corruption allegations against him by former NetOne Ceo Reward Kangai.

A document signed by the Prosecutor General shows that Mandiwanzira is under probe for possible corruption involving a mouth-watering $4million amount and Mr Ray Goba has written to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate him for corruptly handpicking a Chinese firm to investigate Huawei, as the allegations read.

The allegations were leveled by Kangai himself.

Writing on his micro-blogging portal on Twitter, Mandiwanzira sounded out that the allegations by Kangai are false and tantamount to defamation.

He furthermore said they are already under litigation for defamation at the High Court. When quizzed if he will resign, Mandiwanzira said “only the guilty throw in the towel”.

Below were the tweets:

These silly allegations are already subject of defamation ligation against one Reward Kangai in the High Court of Zimbabwe. They are fake. — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

Discredited allegations by a fired former CEO implicated in corrupt activities by a PWC forensic audit can’t be the basis for an arrest. Only a confused opposition activist would expect an arrest without investigation. — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

Only the guilty throw in the towel — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

Hogwash. — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018

Nothing to fear here. Just don’t drop fake documents — Supa Mandiwanzira (@SupaCollinsM) January 2, 2018