Mangoma Caught In Dubious Scholarship Scam

The Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) President, Elton Mangoma would like to disassociate himself and the party from the social media scam that is circulating linking him to the provision of scholarships for students.

Mangoma’s name has been mentioned in the scholarship scam despite that he is not in any way associated with it. The scholarship is bogus and fraudulent and students locally and abroad should not register anything with this scholarship. Therefore, anyone who suffers any loss of cash through this scam should not in any way hold RDZ and Elton

Mangoma responsible. There are no such scholarships from RDZ and Elton

Mangoma offices.

Please beware of this scam.

For more info please contact: 0718 924 189

Below is a message which has been circulating on social media…

STEM ORGANISATIONStem Organization in conjunction with SafAids are giving out full timescholarship to individuals in Zimbabwe regardless of theircircumstances. These are up to 8 year scholarships from O-level,A-level up to University level. They are capable of sending you abroadto universities in the western countries for free. These scholarshipsare for those going to School or University this January 2017 thosewho are facing difficulties in paying fees, e.t.cRegister your name now and sit back and relax as you get enrolled inyour school of choice internal or external. For more information visitour offices in Mt. Pleasant, Harare, or WhatsApp 0718333538,0736109454Call: 0779309582Email: emangoma@gmail.comtranosmuzanenhamo8@gmail.comeltonsteersmangoma@gmail.comstemorganisation@yahoo.comCREATING A WORLD OF EXCELLENCE