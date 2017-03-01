Mangoma In Trouble, Took Wrong Money

Government has ordered former Energy minister, Elton Mangoma to reimburse part of the allowances he received amid allegations that he was erroneously paid after termination of his services in 2013.

In a letter dated January 31 this year and addressed to Mangoma, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) alleged that the Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe party leader continued to receive allowances payable to Cabinet ministers between August 23 and 31 2013 due to late notification of termination of his services.

According to the letter, which was signed by Stephen Dihwa, on behalf of the Secretary for Energy and Power Development, Mangoma is expected to reimburse $1 064,61 to the government.

“The SSB [Salary Services Bureau] raised a surcharge of $1 064,61 in respect of salary and allowances overpaid for the period stated August 23 2013 to August 31 2013 . . . and to the late notification of termination of your services as minister,” part of the letter read.

But Mangoma yesterday questioned why it had taken the SSB so long to realise that they had overpaid him.

“The SSB should actually be paying me monies owed to me by government for my services as Energy minister. I am equally shocked that they want money from me and it is not the other way round,” he said.

Dihwa could not be reached for comment, as he was said to be in a meeting.

Mangoma was among top MDC-T officials appointed Cabinet ministers in the inclusive government, which also included Zanu PF and MDC. – Newsday