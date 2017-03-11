Mangoma Rubbishes Makarau’s Biometric Voting System

Elton Mangoma’s RDZ party has rubbished the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s Biometric Voting System.

In a statement the party said it reiterates its “strong opposition to the introduction of the questionable, porous, intrusive and manipulable Biometric Voting System in the 2018 General Elections. RDZ has been on record stating that the credibility of elections in Zimbabwe has never been technological but man made.

“Multiple voting, violence, intimation and exclusion are some of the reasons why the elections in Zimbabwe have been discredited. These are critical issues that must be addressed and the introduction of Biometric Voting can never address the element of violence, intimidation, exclusion and force marching voters to polling stations.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe is never ambiguous on the right to vote for all citizens. Procuring electronic gadgets of unknown origins and tendencies to screen people for voting is tantamount to taking away their constitutional rights.

“It is to this end that RDZ proposes very affordable solutions on enforcing the people’s right to vote. We demand that citizens with valid passports and identity cards be allowed to vote on the voting day at polling stations of their choice and for their candidates. Zimbabwe used the same system in 1980 and at the 2000 referendum and it worked perfectly.

“The current impasse on who should procure what is not necessary. All we need to do is to agree on the ink to be used to eradicate multiplicity in voting.

“The voting population has lost confidence and trust in ZEC after years of crooked polls. Therefore, we join other Zimbabweans in calling for an election that is run, supervised and monitored by the international community e.g SADC, AU, EU and UN. It is beyond any reasonable doubt that ZEC cannot be separated from the ruling party. Continuous tendencies of changing the rules by ZEC before an election are clear testimony that they want to twist the game in favour of their paymasters.

“The only way out is the simple and manageable “Munhu nechitupa chake formula” considering the time left before the next year elections. There are over a million people who are not registered and there will also be need to verify the results. Therefore, Munhu nechitupa chake is the way to go!