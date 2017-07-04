Man’s Private Parts Pulled, Killed For Bonking Stepmother

NKOSANA MOYO FIRST EVER PUBLIC GRILLING ZIMBABWE'S FIRST EVER PUBLIC GRILLING OF DR. NKOSANA MOYO Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Two Chipinge men who killed their stepbrother by pulling his private parts after catching him pants down with their mother in the bush have been jailed 15 years by a High Court Judge Charles Hungwe.

Lloyd Mukukuzi (20) and his cousin, Hardlife Chimoko Sithole (24) were convicted of murdering their stepbrother, Siyahamba Mukukuzi (34) when they appeared at the High Court last week.

Mukukuzi and Sithole were denying the murder charges.

Mr Jonathan Chingwinyiso prosecuted. In his defence, Mukukuzi told the court that he had been provoked and shocked to find his stepbrother being intimate with his mother in the bush.

He said he acted uncontrollably and assaulted the deceased with switches and a belt. Mukukuzi denied pulling the now deceased’s private parts.

A postmortem confirmed Siyahamba’s private parts were pulled.

Sithole said he warned Mukukuzi against pulling Siyahamba’s private parts as it would lead to death.

In her testimony, the pair’s mother, Juliet Mukeketsi denied ever becoming intimate with the deceased. Mukeketsi said she would have chosen a better place instead of the bush.- state media