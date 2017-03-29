Manyuchi Threatens To Sue Anyone Who Says He Cheated

Zim boxer, Charles Manyuchi’s management has threatened to sue anyone who makes claims that his match against Qudratillo “Punisher” Abduqahorov was fixed.

Manyuchi lost the bout after he was knocked out in the first round on in Singapore. In the process he lost his, WBC World Welterweight (silver) belt to the undefeated Abduqahorov when he was knocked out after just 2 minutes and 55 seconds, leading some to speculate that Manyuchi had been paid to lose the match.

Manyuchi’s manager Chris Malunga wrote to address the allegations against his fighter saying:

“… I am appealing to you to be very careful with what you are saying.

So all those comments which are coming up are very dangerous to the sport and certain individuals might end having to answer charges in the courts of law because those are serious allegations.

Let’s be very careful with our comments. I know that everyone is at liberty to comment the way they want but certain comments are very false and alarming.”

The bout has generated a lot of debate with many Zimbabweans and Zambians claiming Manyuchi was given $200 000 to throw in the fight.

Singapore is the hotbed of Asian betting syndicates who have made huge killings in other sports like football, cricket and tennis.

Boxing is also not immune to these match fixers as they can offer fighters large amounts which can dwarf the purse they get from bouts. – DailyNews