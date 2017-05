Mapeza Discloses His Warriors Squad Versus Liberia

Sports Reporter| Warriors captain Norman Mapeza has pulled the curtain and named his line up. There are a few surprises here and there but the tram has never been this prepared.

It will be a battle of Titans as the Warriors face Liberia on.

Goalkeepers

Edmore Sibanda (Caps United)

Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders:

Dennis Dauda (Caps United)

Partson Jaure

Qadr Amin (Ngezi Platinum)

Onesimo Bhasera (Supersport United)

Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn)

Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos)

Erick Chipeta (Ajax Cape Town)

Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos)

Midfielders

Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans)

Devon Chafa (Caps United)

Simon Shoko (FC Platinum)

Kudakwashe Mahachi ( Golden Arrows)

Khama Billiart (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Marvelous Nakamba (Vittese)

Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows)

Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum)

Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu)

Ronald Chitiyo (Caps United)

Strikers

Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates)

Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United)

Knowledge Musona ( OK Oostende)

Prince Dube (Highlanders)

go warriors go 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼