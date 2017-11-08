Margaret Dongo’s Views on ED’s Ouster

By Margaret Dongo| It is not wise to pick a side in the fight between Lacoste and G40. They are not fighting for you and me. They are fighting for power. They are not fighting for democracy, freedom, justice, peace or anything of value to you and me. So this fight has nothing to do with us. Whoever ends up victorious, is all the same to you and me because we gain nothing.

It’s like a fight between two crocodiles. Whichever wins it will still be unsafe for you and me to cross the river. It’s like a fight between two rapists fighting for a woman chained to a wall, whoever wins will go ahead to rape the woman.

Both sides have done great evil together. Both sides continue in their evil. Don’t be fooled into thinking there is a better side, a better devil because there is no such thing as a better devil because a devil is a devil.

Whoever wins, you and me will continue to lose. And whoever loses, they’ll take back later and be friends again.