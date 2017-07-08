Maridadi Decries AG’s Office Laziness

Mabvuku – Tafara MP James Maridadi yesterday decried lack of action by the Executive on the Auditor-General’s reports and recommendations by parliamentary committees, saying this had reduced the legislature to “a Parliament without teeth”.

Presenting a paper during a discussion by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela) on MPs’ perspectives on AG Mildred Chiri’s 2016 audit reports on State Enterprises and Parastatals (SEPs), Maridadi said the government’s inaction on Parliamentary committee reports had belittled evidence-gathering by Parliamentarians to mere rituals to fulfil constitutional obligations.

“There are issues from the AG’s reports that speak on corruption, but for oral evidence gathering by parliamentary committees, they are now a mere ritual to fulfil the requirements of the Constitution because we have not seen a single report or recommendation that has been taken on board by the government and implemented,” he said.

“We end up being a Parliament without teeth because our recommendations are ignored, and examples are when Parliament recommended that former Mines ministry secretary Francis Gudyanga be fired, instead, they moved him to another ministry.”

Maridadi said former Transport ministry secretary Munesuishe Munodawafa, who superintended over the collapse of SEPs like the National Railways of Zimbabwe and Air Zimbabwe, had not been fired, but was transferred to the problematic Mines ministry.

He said citizens had a role to demand accountability and arrests of corrupt individuals because SEPs participate in business to make a profit and to contribute to the fiscus, yet they are not.

Zela economic and governance officer Mukasiri Sibanda said what had been worrying about the AG’s reports was that some parastatals had not been availing their financial reports to Chiri for audit.

Sibanda said there was need for setting up of a special audit wing to look at mining issues.

“We now need a Special Audit Mineral Agency with expertise on mining issues to do audits of the mineral sector because the 2016 AG reports are silent on how mining activities have affected the environment,” Sibanda said.

Zela director Shamiso Mtisi said civic society needed to begin to interrogate the AG’s reports and identify the missing gaps.

“We (Zela) are now working on a programme to develop a system of monitoring the AG’s reports and track implementation,” Mtisi said.

Policy analyst Richard Mambeva said citizens must be actively involved in public finance management and engage with policymakers to realise their social and economic rights.

“It gives citizens a chance to question why there are some activities undertaken and how resources have been utilised,” he said.- Newsday