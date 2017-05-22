Maridadi Predicts Bloody 2018 Polls Caused By Mugabe Succession Fights

By Staff Reporter | Mabvuku/Tafara legislator, James Maridadi says he foresees “more vicious” and “more violent” incidences on journalists by the state ahead of the 2018 elections, emanating from “serious” Zanu PF factional fights for succeeding President Robert Mugabe, who he does not see going for two or three years beyond the elections.

The ruling party is currently entangled with deep factional fights from two camps, the G-40 and the Lacoste both of which are battling to succeed the 93 year old leader.

G-40, is associated with Mugabe’s wife Grace, who is being supported by some young Zanu PF senior members pushing her to take over from her husband while, Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa, is fronting the Lacoste faction, which has a backing of the military.

Addressing Journalists at a recent belated World Press Freedom Day commemorations which were organized by MISA-Harare advocacy committee, in the capital, MDC-T, MP for Mabvuku and Tafara, James Maridadi, said journalists’ are going to be “seriously” affected by Zanu PF infighting ahead of the forth coming elections.

“ I am concerned about the state of our laws going into the 2018 elections because the 2018 elections the way I see them are likely to be more vicious and more violent than ever before, for a number of reasons; It is now more clear than ever before that President Robert Mugabe might not be able to continue to beyond 2018, if he contests as the Zanu PF Presidential candidate , and even if he wins I do not see him carrying on for another two or three more years beyond 2018,” said Maridadi.

“So the stakes to succeed him are very high and factional wars within Zanu PF are going to be more vicious and more pronounced going to the elections or just beyond the elections, but more so going into the elections,” he said.

He added, “So I see incidents of violence going into the elections being a lot higher and I was looking at statistics and realized that as we speak there has been 31 recorded cases of journalists who have either been arrested or harassed (2016) which are different from last year (2015) where only 12 such cases were reported. This means that there is an urgent need now to align media laws to the constitution and there is more need now to do away with all media repressive laws because going into the 2018 elections I do not see how anyone of you (journalists) can survive with a legislation such as criminal defamation in place. None of you will be able to write a critical story about Zanu PF and will be able to go home and say that I am going to wake up in my bed tomorrow morning, and you might wake up in a police station tomorrow because of these pieces of legislation that have not been aligned to the constitution”.

Maridadi, who is also a member of the Media Information and Broadcasting Services parliamentary portfolio committee, said he will dedicate much of his efforts in parliament to lobby for the alignment of media laws with the constitution.

“So it will take a lot of lobbying on the part of the media and it will also take a lot of lobbying on the part of the legislators to ensure that media laws are realigned with the constitution,” he said.