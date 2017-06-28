Marjorie Ngwenya Becomes President Of Powerful UK Actuaries Body

Marjorie Ngwenya becomes IFoA President

The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) has announced that Zimbabwe born Marjorie Ngwenya has risen to the powerful post of substantive President.

Ngwenya begins her presidential term today, taking over from Colin Wilson. For the past year, Marjorie has held the position of President-elect. She is based in South Africa and becomes the first President of the IFoA to be based outside the UK.

Commenting on the development, Marjorie Ngwenya said: “the world we live in is changing fast and I am honoured to be leading the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries at such an exciting and challenging time. Around half of our members are based abroad and the overseas contingent continues to grow. It’s great to see this organisation pushing boundaries on a global scale. Our profession is increasingly diverse which makes my role as the first President based outside the UK all the more relevant.

“Actuaries face the challenge of changing their focus to one that is less concerned with analysis of data, but more focused on the insights to be gained from that data. Our skills give us a natural edge – an ability to understand and interpret the interactions of complex changes. So the value and insight that actuaries can bring is needed now more than ever before. During my tenure, I will continue to advance the profession – promoting the relevance of actuarial skills and our ability to adapt and innovate.”

Marjorie has been an active volunteer for the IFoA since qualifying as a Fellow in 2006. She has extensive experience in risk management, consulting and reinsurance. Colin Wilson, now moving to the Immediate Past President role, said:

“I’m delighted to be handing the Presidential baton to Marjorie. She has taken an active role at the IFoA for some years and has consistently shown a clear commitment to supporting the organisation in its drive to educate and promote actuaries. She also brings a thoughtful and enthusiastic approach to her IFoA work.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Fiona Morrison as she leaves the Presidential team after three years of successfully championing the organisation and promoting the actuarial skillset and the value that actuaries bring to business, governments and society. And I would also like to welcome Jules Constantinou to the team as he takes on his new role of President-elect.”

IFoA Chief Executive Derek Cribb, said:

“I would like to congratulate Marjorie as she becomes the next IFoA President and I look forward to working with her in her new role. Her global vision and ability to see beyond traditional borders will be a great asset to this organisation. Marjorie will be instrumental in continuing to develop our international reach, ensuring our relevance and engaging members and stakeholders wherever they are based.”