Married Cop Caught In Sex Scandal With Teen

A MARRIED cop believed to be attached to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission team is threatening to expose his 19-year-old lover’s nude photographs to her parents after they separated.

Moses Murungweni could not stomach parting ways with Tanaka Dimingo, an A-level student in Bindura. The student is losing sleep since she is being forced to stay in the affair or risk her nude photographs being posted to her parents.

Murungweni said that he met Tanaka, 19, at a night club in Bindura and she started sending him her nude photographs, an allegation she vehemently denied saying the former is after ruining her life.

“This lady leaves home during the night to have fun in pubs and I met her one day and she is now sending her nude pictures to me,” said Murungweni. Tanaka denied visiting public places as alleged saying Murungweni is after tarnishing her image after refusing to stay with him before sitting for her examinations.

“Murungweni is so cruel, he is a police officer under anti-corruption section but he is proving that he is not learned enough,” said Tanaka. “He is the one who demanded my nude photographs and I posted them to him since we were lovers from last year.

“He started to ignore my messages after I refused to stay with him as his wife before writing my examinations, ndoyandakufira iyoyo.

“I do not know how he managed to access my parents’ contact numbers. On daily basis, he threatens to post the nude photographs to my parents.

“How can I study well when someone is threatening to expose me to my parents who are paying school fees?

“To me, that’s being cruel handichamuda handichamuda chete that is all.

As we speak I am worried if the nude photographs haves reached my parents, theey are so strict that I am deciding not to go home ndinonorohwa zvakasimba,” said Tanak. h metro