Married Man Killed Over Prostitute

A RUSAPE man was stabbed to death in an early morning brawl over a sex worker which broke out at a notorious Vengere night club on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Givemore Mulinga (31), of Vengere, Rusape, though police have recorded statements from four suspects. Mulinga had visited his parents in Rusape on Monday afternoon to introduce his wife and child. It was after the family rituals that Mulinga, together with his young brother, Dibiana Mafetuka and friends went on a beer drinking binge which spilled into the wee hours of Tuesday when an altercation over a lady of the night ensued leading to his tragic death from stab wounds.

Mulinga was stabbed on the chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at Rusape General Hospital. Rusape District police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Muzondiwa Clean, confirmed Mulinga’s murder, adding that investigations were in progress. Asst Insp Clean said homicide detectives were zeroing on the fugitives and those with information on the whereabouts of the suspects who fled from the scene in a kombi upon realising the magnitude of the attack, should contact CID Rusape or any nearest police station.

Asst Insp Clean said the Toyota Hiace kombi, Registration Number ACZ 1239, was later recovered dumped in the town’s industrial area. “On June 6, 2017 at around 3.30am, the late Givemore Mulinga was drinking beer with his young brother, Dibiana Mafetuka outside Desim Nightclub (Neighbours). They were in the company of two girlfriends whose identities we are still verifying. It was at this juncture that an unidentified male adult emerged from the crowd and proceeded to where Mulinga and others were demanding to know if there were any sex workers for hire.

Mulinga responded by asking him to court any sex workers he liked among those available. The unidentified assailant was incensed by Mulinga’s response and a scuffle ensued. “Two more unknown male suspects emerged from the crowd and clapped Mulinga twice on the face before dragging him for about 10 metres from the crowd.

“One of them drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Mulinga once on the chest. He screamed for help. As he attempted to flee from his attackers, Mulinga fell down. “Mulinga’s assailants rushed into their parked kombi and drove towards the Central Business District (CBD). Mafetuka, with the help of others rushed Mulinga to Rusape General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” said Asst Insp Clean.

He added: “So far we have recorded statements from four witnesses who are assisting police with investigations. “We are looking for the murder suspects and those with information on the identities and whereabouts of Mulinga’s attackers should contact Rusape CID or any nearest police station.”

Asst Insp Clean dissuaded the public from engaging in violent acts to solve misunderstandings. “Violence has many negative repercussions and it is an anti-social behaviour. The public must value the sanctity of life. Human lives are being lost unnecessarily as in this case,” said Asst Insp Clean.-Manica Post