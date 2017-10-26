Married Teacher Caught With S*x WhatsApp Messages From Pupils

Terrence Mawawa, Buhera| A local teacher severely bashed his wife for discovering romantic messages from school pupils.

Tobias Mhuta of Nerutanga High School in Buhera, went berserk and violently assaulted his wife for confronting him over suggestive messages from pupils at the school.

Mhuta’s wife Lilian Machaka noticed romantic messages in her husband’ s phone and she then questioned him.

The messages were posted by two Advanced Level girls, sources at the school revealed to ZimEye.com.

After being assaulted Macheka reported the matter to the school head. She also filed a police report.

Buhera Schools District Inspector, Godfrey Chimbwanda told ZimEye.com his office was investigating the matter.

“We are yet to finalise the investigations and we are fully aware of the matter, ” said Chimbwanda.

Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson, Tavhiringwa Kakohwa told ZimEye.com investigations were underway. – ZimEye