Married Teacher Jailed For Bedding School Girl

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A married male teacher seduced and eventually had sex with a Grade Seven pupil on several occasions, it has emerged.

Taurai Wamambo(30), of Gororo Primary School in Chivi, pleaded guilty when he appeared before Senior Chiredzi Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu last week.

He was found guilty of having sex with a juvenile from the school.

The court heard that on June 24, 2016, Wamambo lured the minor into an affair and she fell for it.

In that month of June, Wamambo ordered the complainant to accompany him to the fields in the village. When they were at a secluded place, he undressed the minor and had sex with her. That incident marked the beginning of more escapades as the two would have sex.

The affair however came to light when the juvenile’ s mother overhead her aunt’ s conversation with a neighbour.

Wamambo’ s lawyer pleaded for the court’ s clemency.

“My client is a first time offender, he has a family.He has to look after his children who are still going to school. Since he did not impregnate or infect the girl with a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI), I appeal to you to take that into consideration. There are high prospects that he will lose his job,” said the lawyer.

In passing sentence, Magistrate Zuyu condemned Wamambo for dismally failing to exercise his duties as a professional and guardian of the child.

She indicated Wamambo deserved a stern punishment to deter would be offenders.

She initially fined him $650 or alternatively four years imprisonment. After some aggravating submissions by the state lawyer, Magistrate Zuyu finally sentenced Wamambo to one year in jail and suspended the $650 fine.

Recently, Public Service, Labour and Social Minister, Prisca Mupfumira called for a tough sentence on child rapists adding she was concerned about the frequency of such cases.