Married Teachers Clash Over Sex With Form 3 Pupil

Terrence Mawawa, Zaka| Two married male teachers at St Anthony’ s Musiso High School are allegedly dating a form three pupil , it has emerged.

According to local sources who revealed to ZimEye, the clandestine affairs were exposed by Climate Mutero, a senior teacher at the school.

Mutero got a tipoff from other pupils on the affairs. He then acted on the tipoff and found the pupil in one staff member’ s office.

Asked what she was doing, she indicated she was waiting for her lover- a married staff member.

Sources at the school said the girl was also caught in a comprising position with another senior staff member.

“The girl was summoned before the school disciplinary committee and she pointed out that one of the committee staff members was her lover. She also revealed how the disciplinary committee member allegedly fondled her breasts and asked her to undress.

She also admitted that she was in love with both staff members, ” sources at the school said.

Mutero was not immediately available to comment on the alleged affairs. The matter was reported to the District Schools Inspector and the Public Service Commission respectively.

Provincial Education Director, Zedius Chitiga said he was waiting for official communication from the concerned district.

“I am yet to get the specific details about the issue. I am therefore waiting for a proper report,” said Chitiga.

Of late the school has been hit by numerous cases of gross indiscipline.

Three teachers and the deputy head have voluntarily transferred from the school citing breaches of professional conduct.