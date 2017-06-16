Married Village Couple Attack Mum For Witchcraft

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | A Mwenezi woman suffered a miscarriage after which sge turned against her mother in law to severely assault her in her husband’s presence.

Constance Zhou(23), of Chivasa Village , under Chief Neshuro, severely bashed her mother-in-law, Vonayi Mugwadi, with open hands, accusing her of practising witchctaft.

The estranged Zhou went berserk and assaulted her mother-in-law after suffering consecutive miscarriages.Surprisingly, the assailant’s husband sided with his wife as they both accused the mother of evilly causing the miscarriages.

The matter was heard before Magistrate Honest Musiiwa on June the 9th, 2017.

Zhou denied the assault charges.

However Mugwadi told the court Zhou assaulted her with open hands and clenched fists.

“My son and my daughter-in-law always accuse me of being a witch.On the day she had the miscarriage , Zhou visited some prophets and returned home with rage to assault me.I want both of them to vacate my homestead,” said Mugwadi.

“She(Mugwadi) is the one who accused me of conniving with other women in the village to practice witchcraft. She has the habit of harassing me whenever I am pregnant.I am going to leave her place,” said Zhou.

Magistrate Musiiwa granted Mugwadi a protection order and directed Zhou and her husband to desist from labelling Mugwadi as a witch.

He also ordered the two to move from Mugwadi’ s homestead.