Married Woman Is My Lover, Claims Man Who ‘Raped’ Neighbour’ s Wife

Terrence Mawawa | A man who is accused of raping his housemate’ s wife has sensationally claimed he is madly in love with the married woman.

Nkosilathi Sibanda (27) allegedly tiptoed from his bedroom while stark naked in the wee hours and sneaked into the woman’s blankets under the cover of darkness.

He allegedly caressed and kissed the woman and raped her, according to the State.

Sibanda told Magistrate Hosiah Mujaya, through his lawyerTapiwa Makanza, that the woman fabricated the rape charges to save her marriage.

He denied he had sexual intercourse with the woman but rather he only fondled her breasts and she stopped him before they became intimate.

On the other hand, the woman maintained that Sibanda raped her.

“I was awakened by a touching sensation at around 3am and since I was expecting my husband home, I thought it was him and I responded.

As he was fondling me, he was sleeping by my side before he went on top of me. I could feel that he was heavier and his skin’s scent was different from that of my husband, but because I was sleepy, I just ignored it. The moment he penetrated that is when I realised it was not my husband; I could tell that the manhood was different. I then pushed him away and ran to switch on the light; that is when I saw it was the accused person and he was naked. I slapped him several times asking him why he took advantage of me, but he only said he was sorry.”

The woman said she rushed to one Miriam’s room and told her what had happened before calling her relatives who then rushed to the flat.

Prosecutor Timothy Makoni asked the woman to tell the court how she managed to know that Sibanda’s manhood was not that of her husband and she was at pains to answer the question before requesting to have the gallery cleared.

The matter continued behind closed doors.