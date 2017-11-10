Martin Dinha Faces Expulsion

Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Youth and Women’s League have recommended the expulsion of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Advocate Martin Dinha and a number of legislators and party officials.

Dinha is remembered by Zimbabweans for kneeling down before first lady Grace Mugabe in a praying posture.



The recommendation for the expulsion of some of the Zanu PF members within the province is on allegations of their working with the sacked former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the state media reports.

Mashonaland Central Women’s League members also met in Bindura to take stock on recent developments within the revolutionary party with recommendations to expel female legislators in the province put forward.

Besides the expulsions for some members, Mazowe West legislator Kazembe Kazembe was slapped with suspension while Shamva North legislator Nicholas Goche was given a final warning.