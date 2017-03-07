Masarira Conviction Challenged In The High Court

By Shyleen Mtandwa | Lawyers representing human rights activist, Linda Masarira, are filing papers with the High Court challenging both the conviction and subsequent sentencing of the activist on Tuesday.

Masarira was on Tuesday sentenced to 385 hours of community service after she was found guilty of public violence.

Her lawyer, Kudzayi Kadzere from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said he was challenging his client’s conviction.

“We are going to appeal against both conviction and sentence. The State failed dismally to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and we have no doubt that an appeal court will set aside this conviction. We will certainly file our appeal in the coming days at the High Court in Harare, “he said.