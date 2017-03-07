Masarira Sentenced To Perform Community Service| LATEST

Shyleen Mtandwa | A Mbare magistrate has sentenced Linda Masarira, a pro-democracy activist to 385 hours of community services.

Handing over the sentence the magistrate who noted that Linda has five children who she looks after said ruled the activist should perform 385 hours of community service at Malborough clinic.

“I have been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. However 7 months have been suspended on condition that I do not commit a similar offence for five years. The remaining 11 I have been given an option to perform 385 hours of community service at Malborough clinic on a on a daily basis from 0800hrs to 1600hrs for 12 weeks”, she told ZimEye.com Tuesday soon after the court session.

Linda was facing charges if political violence emanating from last year’s national protest which led to the total closure of business in Harare.

The state found her guilty of barricading the roads in Mufakose, with the intention of discouraging motorists from entering the city centre.

“This is a Micky Mouse sentencing from a bogus conviction in a kangaroo court in a failed state”, said a commentator.