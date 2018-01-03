“Masasi aChinoz” New Chinotimba Jokes Book Launched

The book: Masasi aChinoz, which is a collection of jocular, crazy and amusing statements formed around the person of Buhera South legislator, Cde Joseph Chinotimba, affectionately known as Cde Chinoz, will be launched this year.

Cde Chinoz said the book provides a solid foundation for him to turn into acting in the near future to spice up his illustrious career.

The book provides a rib-cracking conversation that also captures the popular politician’s auto-biography.

“The book was written by Chenjerai Mhondera and it will be launched early this year. Apart from the moments of laughter, the book also carries my liberation struggle history,” said Cde Chinotimba.

It is evident that the man called Joseph Chinotimba is already loving the character and humour captured by the book.state media