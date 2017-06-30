Masendeke Brother Caged For 26 Years

Andrew Masendeke has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for kidnapping and robbery.

Andrew, of Mukarati village under Chief Mukaro in Gutu, was arraigned before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing seven counts of robbery and kidnapping and he pleaded guilty.

Seven years of the 26-year sentence were suspended on condition he restituted the complainants.

Another seven years were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will serve an effective 12 years.

Andrew’s accomplices, Tapiwa Chimuti (29), Anyway Madala (27) and Simbarashe Machiritsa (40) of Ascot Infill high-density suburb in Gweru, were last month sentenced to a collective 188 years after being linked to a spate of armed robberies in Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Gweru, Shurugwi, Kwekwe and Kadoma.

Andrew and his three accomplices, together with two other suspects, Matrimony Nyathi and Sydney Mangisi, who are still on the run, terrorised miners and businesspeople in the Midlands Province and Bulawayo getting away with over $25 000, a vehicle and six rifles.

Chimuti was sentenced to 91 years, Madala 76 and Machiritsa 21. Police recovered the vehicle and guns which were used during the robberies and the property has since been forfeited to the State.

They committed the offences between February and June this year in Midlands and Bulawayo. Prosecutor Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said on February 19 this year and at around 8pm, Andrew robbed Alfred Zvapera, a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) stationed at Gokwe Traffic, before kidnapping him and his girlfriend.

Zvapera was driving a Toyota Noah in Mapfungautsi Extension high-density suburb in Gokwe.

He was stopped by Andrew and his accomplices. They pretended to be hitch-hikers, but kidnapped the cop and his girlfriend at gunpoint.

They drove them to Bulawayo where they kept them for two days. Andrew then fled to Birchenough Bridge, Manicaland, where he changed his name and started operating a pirate taxi.

He was involved in an accident in Chipinge and killed one person on the spot.

Police got a tip-off and arrested him for his other crimes.- state media