Mash West Votes for Mnangagwa’s Expulsion | LATEST

Calls for the expulsion of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa are growing louder within the ruling Zanu PF party, the latest being Mashonaland West province where the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) has made a resolution calling for the expulsion of the Vice President from the party.

The decision of the PEC was announced by acting provincial secretary for administration Farai Charakatenda during the party’s coordinating committee meeting held in Chinhoyi.

The council also recommended the expulsion from the party of politburo member Prisca Mupfumira and Zvimba West legislator Ziyambi Ziyambi.Ziyambi, however, requested to know reasons for recommending his ouster, arguing he has never defied party leadership or the party constitution and that he always sought advice from his seniors including provincial chairman Ephraim Chengeta.

Chengeta told the coordinating committee meeting that the provincial leadership stands by President Robert Mugabe as the sole centre of power.

The Minister of State for Mashonaland West Webster Shamu and central committee member Phillip Chiyangwa shared their experiences on their expulsions from the party at some point and that they had to abide by such decisions until their re-admission.

Earlier on today, the Zanu PF Youth League also called for the urgent removal of Mnangagwa from the position of vice president both in the party and government.

The call started with Bulawayo province yesterday and Zanu PF Mashonaland Central province followed suit.

Mashonaland Central called for the expulsion of Vice President Mnangagwa from both the ruling party and government.

The province held a provincial inter-district conference in Bindura this Sunday where the party unanimously endorsed President Mugabe as party’s presidential candidate for 2018 harmonised elections.

In an interview with ZBC News, the party’s provincial chairman Dickson Mafios said the province recommends that Vice President Mnangagwa be expelled from the party with immediate effect, before the Zanu PF extra-ordinary congress to be held next month.

The resolution was passed at Chipadze High School in Bindura where the provincial leadership gave delegates an update on recent events in the party as well as on preparations for the extra- ordinary congress​.- State Media