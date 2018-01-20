Masomere Vows To Rehabilitate Errant Mukamba

By Terrence Mawawa| Manica Diamond head coach Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere has vowed to revive controversial soccer star Denver Mukamba’ s career.

The talented yet controversial player is no longer part of Dembare’ s future plans and the Glamour Boys want him to leave the club.

Officials from ambitious Eastern Region Division One side, Manica Diamond met with Mukamba in Harare on Wednesday after Masomere had expressed his desire to resuscitate Mukamba’s career.

“Masomere is keen to revive Mukamba’s career and he believes the player has the potential to scale dizzy heights,” club sources told ZimEye.com yesterday.

Mukamba clashed with Dembare head coach Llyod Mutasa last year and he was suspended alongside Lincoln Zvasiya.

“We know he has some problems but he is a great player. We are still negotiating terms with the player and we hope to secure his signature,” added the official.