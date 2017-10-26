Masuku To Replace VP Mphoko : Team Lacoste

Staff Reporter|ZANU PF factional wars on the succession of President Robert Mugabe keep taking a new turn everyday as the special Congresss meant to shuffle the party leadership draws closer.

Just when everyone everyone is thinking that the Congresss is out to eliminate Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa and elevate First Lady Grace Mugabe to be the Vice President the daring Lacoste faction has taken a stance to resist the proposal to have three Vice Presidents in the party insisting on maintaining two.

The faction which suddenly appears set have most of the delegates at the congress is circulating a lobby that the party should resist the move to have three Vice Presidents which they claim will be mimicking the main opposition the MDC-T.

The faction is lobbying that to emphasise the Victoria Falls resolution that one of the Vice Presidents must be a female and the 1987 unity accord the second Vice President must be elected from the former PF ZAPU female leaders.

The lobby will automatically secure Mnangagwa at the same time eliminating First Lady Grace Mugabe and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko who are both leaders of the G40 faction which is seeking to eliminate Mnangagwa and replace him with Grace Mugabe.

“The three Vice Presidents proposal will not work first in that the constitution of the country stipulates that there can not be more than two Vice Presidents,” said a ZimEye.com source within the Lacoste faction in Bulawayo.

“As the ruling party, if we have three Vice Presidents in the party who of the three will agree not be state Vice President,” mimicked the source.

“Besides the constitutional provisions, the President is himself on record lampooning the MDC-T for having three Vice Presidents as a sign of failed leadership, will we not be exposing the President when we also wake up with three Vice Presidents?”

Asked who the faction was considering for the position from the former PF ZAPU female leaders, the source didn’t waste time mentioning that the faction will profile former Matabeleland South governor Senator Angelina Masuku to be the Vice President replacing Mphoko.

The G40 faction on the other hand is going out hard lobbying that Mnangagwa be dismissed from the party and replaced by Grace Mugabe as President Mugabe’s Deputy.

Asked for a comment in a ZimEye.com interview on Wednesday morning, former ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Didymus Mutasa who was fired in a ZANU PF Congresss on similar charges with those being levied against Mnangagwa said that Mnangagwa stands to be kicked out of the party too.

Mutasa was dismissed from the ruling party together with former Vice President Joyce Mujuru at the party’s 2014 congress.

“From the look of things, what has happened so far it looks like Mnangagwa will be kicked out exactly in the same way like Joyce Mujuru,” he said.

The Congresss is due to be held in early December.