Matabeleland Gears Up For Clash with Mugabe

Ray Nkosi | Several Matabeleland based pressure groups and regional political parties are reportedly grouping up to strongly protest against ZANU PF youth wing aligned 21st February Movement from holding President Robert Mugabe’s 93rd birthday celebrations in Matobo.

Sources within the organisers of the protest told ZimEye.com that over ten organisations that include political parties based in Matabeleland will bus hundreds of people into Matobo, a day before the birthday bash to demand that the bash be not held within the area which hosts graves of thousands of people that were killed during the Gukurahundi atrocities in the eighties under President Mugabe’s watch.

The organisations say that the move by ZANU PF to hold Mugabe birthday celebrations in the area will not be allowed to proceed as “these will be an insult to the spirits of the people the very same Mugabe killed.”

“We will not allow Mugabe to come and celebrate his birthday on the very same graves of the people he killed,” said one of the organisers. “Allowing this to happen will be an insult to the spirits of the people that the very same Mugabe killed. It will be like we are saying they died in vain,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports from Matobo district are that ZANU PF youth deployed into the area to mobilise for the birthday celebrations have been in door to door campaigns threatening villagers of unspecified consequences if they sabotage the event in any way.

According to the villagers soldiers and military trained members of the ZANU PF National Youth Service popularly known as “Green Bombers” have been deployed into the area to intimidate people not to stand against the event being held in the area.

The organisers of the proposed demonstration against the event claim that they will be notifying the police of their intentions to demonstrate as required by the law and will proceed with the action regardless of the possible violence that will be effected on them by the state security.