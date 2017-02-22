Matebeleland North Slaps Mnangagwa

Sydney Barson| Matebeleland North residents from all walks of life have said no to the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (1), of 2016 during a public hearing in Lupane Wednesday officiated by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice.

This is after the Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sponsored Bill yesterday suffered more rejection in Gwanda, with people questioning why he is bringing amendments to the new charter a year before the 2018 general elections.

In the Lupane process chaired by Mazowe South Legislator Advocate Fortune Chasi overall concerns from the public were that the constitution was still very new to lightly amend and expressed their confidence in it.

“We are afraid of having one individual with so much power to appoint those top three posts by himself might cause political interference between the legislature and the judiciary. Therefore compromising the independence of the judiciary.” said Vumani Ndlovu.

The purpose of this proposed amendment to the Constitution is to extend the powers of the President in the selection of the Chief Justice (who is head of the judiciary and in charge of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court), the Deputy Chief Justice, and the Judge President of the High Court.

According to the Constitution that was adopted in 2013, these three posts are supposed to be advertised, after which candidates are interviewed in public by the Judicial Service Commission, and then three names are sent to the President from which he chooses one.

The proposed amendment will do away with open stages in the process of selection and leave the selection of persons for the three top judicial posts to the President.

The President will have to put the names of persons he chooses to the Judicial Service Commission for comment, but he is not obliged to take their advice. He will not have to consult Cabinet.

“Separation of powers: The independence of the judiciary from the legislature and the executive branch of government, which is fundamental to maintaining a balance of powers in government, will be compromised if the three top positions in the system of the courts are personally selected by the individual who heads the executive branch.

“Transparency: The proposed closed system of selection which cuts out participation by the public makes it more possible for the judiciary to be used to increase ruling party influence.

“Presidential powers: Successive constitutional changes since 1980 have concentrated more and more power in the hands of the President and this is an erosion of our democratic institutions.

“The Constitution, as the supreme law of the land, should not be amended lightly, especially on a matter so fundamental to the independence of the judiciary, one of the constitutional pillars on which the rule of law rests.”

says Veritas a concerned organization.

However reasons by the proponents of the amendment are that the Judicial Service Commission is made up of people who are subordinate to the three posts being appointed and therefore, even though they are seasoned professionals, they should not be allowed to evaluate those who will be posted as their seniors.

Therefore, the proponents say there is need to go back to the Lancaster House Constitution when the President was not restricted in his choice of the Chief Justice.