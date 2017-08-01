MATEMADANDA LATEST: ZRP Arrest Rumour Clarified, Dismissed

ZimEye brings our valued readers and contributors the latest on War Veterans Secretary General Victor Matemadanda’s welfare.

This news brief follows a flaming rumour that the man has been arrested after the airing of his criticism of President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace.

ZimEye can authoritatively state that Cde Matemadanda was not at all arrested today as alleged, and as at 6.15pm (Harare time) he told ZimEye he has not at all been touched by the police.

He continued saying he is “not afraid of anything.”

He also said he has indeed heard the rumour of his purported arrest.

He also commented broadly on his alleged support of VP Emmerson Mnangagwa. The snap interview will be streamed on ZimEye at 7pm (Harare time).