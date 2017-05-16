Mathuthu Takes Over From Moyo

Thokozile Mathuthu is the new Zanu-PF Women’s League deputy secretary, taking over from the deposed Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Dr Ignitius Chombo made the announcement at the burial of the wife of the Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba, Olivia Charamba, in Mutorashanga today.

Mathuthu, who is Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, was the wing’s secretary for information and publicity.- state media