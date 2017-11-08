Matthias Mhere Blasts The Beat With Tarisai Vushe LIVE In Australia On Saturday | REDEMPTION ALBUM LAUNCH

Staff Reporter| Award-winning Zimbabwean gospel artist, Tarisai Vushe is this week sharing the stage with gospo Mathias Mhere.

The function will Tarisai’s album launch on Saturday the 11th November in Australia. The venue and exact details are below: 1 Toohey Road, Wetherill Park at 6.30pm.

Mhere’s latest hits ‘Dhindindi Full Time’ and ‘Vana VaJesu’ which features Zexie Manatsa will be one of the highlights.

Speaking to ZimEye.com, Tarisai said, the 11th November is getting closer when I will be launching my new album Redemption along with artist from Zimbabwe Matthias Mhere at number 1 Toohey Road, Wetherill Park in Sydney. For those who are international you can join us LIVE on Facebook, just like my Facebook page Tarisai Vushe.”