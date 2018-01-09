Mavhaire Brings Another Cracker On First Lady Auxillia’s Name

NPP National Chairperson Dzikamai Mavhaire the man who nicknamed former President Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe — *Marujata* brought Chiremwaremwa ward 3 in Bikita to rib-pain laughing when he nicknamed President Mnangagwa’s wife *Pesvunemago*

Mavhaire described the behavior which President Mnangagwa’s wife has exhibited in the short time she has been First Lady to that of unstable Shona novel character Pesvunemago.Pesvunemago in the book depicts character of person who is uncultured, unstable and who likes publicity.

*”Ko Marunjeya !!!Ko Marunjeya !!Musasiya Marunjeya!!” the crowd shouted*.The National People’s Party National Chairman Dzikamai Mavhaire was left wondering who the crowd was referring to as Marunjeya. The most likey person whom the crowd nicknamed Marunjeya must have been the wife of the new Vice President Rtd General Chiwenga.The crowd constantly referred to the undignified dance in the National Sports Stadium which Mrs Chiwenga undertook during the swearing in of E D.Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe’s third President since Independence .online