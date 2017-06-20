Mavhaire: Old Mugabe Knows What Happened To The Late Mujuru

The former Zanu-PF loyalist and interim chairperson for National People`s Party (NPP), Dzikamai Mavhaire, has challenged the 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe to come clean on the mysterious death of former army General Solomon Mujuru in an inferno at his Beatrice farm in 2011.

Mavhaire, who is fronted by Solomon’s widow, Joice the NPP leader, told a rally in Beitbridge at the weekend that Mugabe had information on Mujuru’s demise.

“You (Mugabe) know a lot, you cannot just say you don’t know. Why would this be the only thing you don’t know when you seem to know everything?

“Such a big man like you should tell Zimbabweans what happened,” he said, as he addressed NPP supporters at Topolo, some 80km west of Beitbridge town.

“I want to tell you today it was the general who made Mugabe leader of Zanu PF, a lot of you did not know this, but we reveal it to you today.”

Mavhaire is widely credited as the first Zanu PF official to openly challenge Mugabe to step down more than 20 years ago.

Mujuru died in an inexplicable inferno at his Alamein Farm in Beatrice on August 15, 2011, and was declared a national hero.

Mugabe, at the time, told mourners it was unfathomable that Mujuru could have died that easily for a man who had survived a brutal bush war in the 1970s.

An inquest into Mujuru’s death ruled out foul play, but his family remains unconvinced.

His widow is currently on a whirlwind tour of the country’s rural areas drumming up support for her party ahead of elections expected next year.

The former Vice-President has also not hidden her suspicions that Mugabe might have had a hand in her husband’s gory death, telling a round table dinner meeting with women in business during a tour of the United Kingdom early this year that she might, at some point in the future, seek revenge.

“What killed Solomon is the reason why Mugabe and Grace have treated me the way they have been treating me like this. They know where it came (sic),” Joice said then.

When one of her guests then interjected saying she had evidence and knew how the late Mujuru met his death, the NPP president cut in: “Thank you, keep it. I will need it one day . . . because if they did not know what happened to my husband, they would not have behaved like this.”

She was referring to her unceremonious axing from Zanu PF on accusations she was planning to overthrow Mugabe.-NewsDay