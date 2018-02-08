Mavima Vows To Expose Cheating School Heads

Mavhima Vows To Expose Cheating School Heads

Terrence Mawawa

Following the nullification of the Ordinary Level English Language Paper 2 due to widespread cheating, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Paul has vowed to deal with unscrupulous school heads.

Mavima told reporters in the capital today it was time to break the examination cheating scandal.

He indicated some school heads were behind the exam cheating scandal.

“After

appropriate consultations, the November 2017

“O” English Paper 2 examination results have

been nullified, due to widespread cheating.

Learners will retake the examination on February 16,” said Mavima.