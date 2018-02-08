Mavima Vows To Expose Cheating School Heads

2

Terrence Mawawa
Following the nullification of the Ordinary Level English Language Paper 2 due to widespread cheating, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Paul has vowed to deal with unscrupulous school heads.

Mavima told reporters in the capital today it was time to break the examination cheating scandal.

He indicated some school heads were behind the exam cheating scandal.

“After
appropriate consultations, the November 2017
“O” English Paper 2 examination results have
been nullified, due to widespread cheating.
Learners will retake the examination on February 16,” said Mavima.

  • Dr Amai

    Nothing new! We have heard it all before. It is the poor parent who has to find cash to send their child to resit an exam that was leaked. What inconvenience! How come other exam bodies such as Cambridge do not experience this high rate of leakage? Is it just the heads that are to blame? What about the item writers? The modifiers? Prof expose the rot along the whole exam chain. Don’t just focus on the poor head who probably doesn’t even know how to copy and paste a document onto a flash stick or a cellphone!

  • Zvichapera

    Well said Dr Amai. In fact, what we see is the running of an examination system the same way it was since localisation or even before localisation. Running an examination in Zimbabwe, given the drive for people to pass at all costs needs continuous improvement and changes to the system, so that you are way ahead of the game. As long as there is no significant investment in new ways of managing the risks of leakages, we will continue to experience this, year in, year out. We need to think outside the box in our situation to address the leakage system. No executive order or action can address this. Ask Nigeria or West Africa. You just need smart minds which are lacking at ZIMSEC. This is a technology era, which some of these guys running our exam system need to adjust to very fast, that is if they can adjust. It is not enough just to be an educationist.