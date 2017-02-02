MAWARIRE ARREST: Amnesty International Slams Mugabe

4

BREAKING NEWS – EVAN MAWARIRE ARRESTED

BREAKING NEWS – EVAN MAWARIRE ARRESTED

Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Amnesty International has castigated President Robert Mugabe’s government for arresting Pastor Evan Mawarire of #ThisFlag, who was arrested Wednesday in Harare when he returned home after a six-month stay in the United States.

Mawarire, using the national flag, teamed up last year with Tajamuka-Sesijikile Campaign and staged crippling public protests against the deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe.

In response to the arrest of Zimbabwean pastor at the Harare International Airport and his subsequent transfer to the Harare Central Police Station, where he is being detained, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, Muleya Mwananyanda, had no kind words for President Robert Mugabe’s government.

“The trumped-up charge of subversion brought against Pastor Evan Mawarire this afternoon is absolutely ridiculous and a total sham.

“Coming after a similar charge against him last year, it is designed to make him stop his human rights activism and to punish him for speaking out about the declining human rights situation in Zimbabwe.”

Amnesty International said the Zimbabwean authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Pastor Mawarire “as he is a prisoner of conscience imprisoned solely for the peaceful exercise of his rights.”

Mawarire was arrested in July last year and charged with incitement to commit public violence under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for leading a national shutdown against corruption and the declining economy. – VOA

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • DZIMBABWE

    For sure they is no crime which the regime is leveling against Pastor Evan Mawarire for how long will THE ZIMBABWEANS keeps suffering????????????

  • DZIMBA DZEMABWE

    ZIMBABWE IS FOR ALL ZIMBABWEANS

  • AFRICA FOR AFRICANS

    WE DONT WANT MINORITY REACHES?????

  • Mamajanate Janate

    After 8years of suffing,we are now happily married.for 8years i used to live in abusive marriage and financial difficulties my hunsband used to treat me like nothing because he used to see another women beside me spending money from our business which led as to down fall of our business i was frustrated.thinking of dirvocing as an option.but after reading and listening to various testimonials about mama janate in a magazine and on radio i visited her paid her R300 for special prayers i was shocked when she told me accuratelly all my past and present problems relealed thats my husband was involvedin relationship with another lady live in mirror Mama janate help to sepe https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e11ff79ec20ab08e0a3d0a4312a98f3e4b848a9735dc38ca428efad31271557d.jpg rate that lady from my husband,she also made my enemies and my in-law come and confess all the bad things they have done to my family.Mama Janate performed special prayers to bind my marriage ,today we are happy together.I highly recommend to those suffering a simila rfate as mine EMAIL mamajanate7@gmail.com OR CALL 0780271345 FIND HER SANDTON AND BENONI EAST RAND