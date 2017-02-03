Mawarire Arrested By 9 CIOs | LATEST COURT UPDATE

Shyleen Mtandwa | #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire who was arrested upon arrival at the Harare International Airport, is appearing in Court, with his lawyers telling the court that the Pastor was arrested by nine unidentified CIOs upon arrival, on Wednesday evening.

Mawarire is represented by lawyer Harrison Nkomo and Advocate Fadzayi Mahere.

Mawarire has been charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government, which carries up to 20 years in prison. He also has an additional charge of abusing the Zimbabwe flag which carries a fine not exceeding $200 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both such fine and imprisonment.

A warned-and-cautioned statement that was circulating on social media yesterday showed, the State alleges that from July to December 2016, Mawarire incited the public to revolt against Mugabe through public videos. He is also accused of organising a demonstration against Mugabe at the United Nations in New York all in a bid to end the Zanu PF leader’s rule illegally.

His lawyers told the court the nine men refused to identify themselves. Among the state’s case against Mawarire is that he embarrassed President Robert Mugabe, when he led demonstrations in New-York last September. The state is also seeking to hold Mawarire in custody until 17 February to allow for further ‘investigations.’ More to follow,,,