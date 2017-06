ThisFlag founder Pastor Evan Mawarire has been arrested after he joined University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences students in protesting against a 30 percent increase in fees, earlier today.

Wrote #ThisFlag Campaign, “We can confirm that Evan Mawarire has been arrest amongst others and is currently at Avondale Police station. #ThisFlag #FeesMustFall.” Watch Mawarire in video;

