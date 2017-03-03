Mawarire Blasts Masarira’s Unjust Conviction

#ThisFlag campaign championed by Pastor Evan Mawarire has blasted Linda Masarira’s unjust conviction, below is their statement.

We started this together to fight POVERTY, INJUSTICE and CORRUPTION. Lynda Tsungie Masarira has been unjustly convicted for the July 6th 2016 #SHUTDOWN and will be sentenced this coming Monday. She faces a Fine of up to $500 and 6 months in Jail. If we all chip in a huge problem can become very small! Lets show THEM than WE are united. Injustice for 1 is injustice for all! If you are in the Diaspora you can you WorldRemit or Western Union. Linda has told us she has $159 on her Ecocash already which she need to pay her Child minder (screenshot below in comments). She will update us with screenshots and when (YES WHEN) we reach out target we will let you guys know! Lets do this!