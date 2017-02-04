MAWARIRE DEATH SCARE expert speaks Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 4, 2017

Prison expert says Mawarire in death scare

Horrifying video flashes of the death of Learnmore Jongwe were replayed this morning, after it was revealed that Pastor Evan Mawarire has been tormented with the same treatment, the late former MDC Spokesman received which led to his untimely death while in prison in 2002.

Evan Mawarire was last night pushed into the Chikurubi Maximum prison D Section, where he spent the night with convicted murderers. Learnmore Jongwe was murdered by a prisoner in disguise in a staged fake suicide act in 2002.

As ZimEye.com interviews Chikurubi Maximum Prison experts this morning, ThisFlag lawyer Fadzayi Mahere gave the below update [stay put for the LIVE video interviews]:

“Pastor Evan Mawarire has been classified as a “D” Class remand prisoner and is being detained at Chikurubi Prison where convicted murderers are held instead of the normal remand holding centre.

This is not about Pastor E as an individual but it’s a battle for the soul of Zimbabwe. Are we a constitutional democracy – where free speech, free assembly, free conscience and political rights are respected – or not?

Do we speak out; do we choose apathy?

Do we hold onto disappointment that he chose family over fame – or do we rally behind what his incarceration represents for us as a country? Police cells are awful.

Remand prison is inhuman.

Chikurubi serious crimes section is hell. The injustice of his circumstances require unity on our part. This is offensive to the core.