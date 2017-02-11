Mawarire For President Of Zimbabwe?

MAWARIRE SPEAKS MAWARIRE SPEAKS Posted by ZimEye on Friday, February 10, 2017

Grace Kwinjeh | #ThisFlag Pastor Evan Mawarire has won the popularity contest among Zimbabweans with many now referring to him as the “next President of Zimbabwe.”

This is against a background of Mawarire telling South-African papers that he is now ready to go into politics; “The more I think about the options, the steps going forward, I realise you can only shout about potholes for so long. You start to realise where change comes from. So at some point we have to start saying that for those that have the ability, the passion, or the buy-in from the people, it may be time to throw your hat in.”

Mawarire caused a storm a few days ago after he suddenly returned home only to be arrested at the Harare International Airport. He was jailed in the notorious Maximum Chikurubi Prison for several days and is now out on bail, with his passport now taken by the state.

Many of the preacher’s supporters rushed to celebrate pushing him to start forming his cabinet. “Pastor start forming your (shadow)cabinet, no ZANU people please,” wrote one Janney Hutebonda.

Mr Munyaradzi Nyenya quipped in saying; “if Pastor Mawarire stands firm he can beat up all these other opposition parties. He is a man of his words, with God we prevail.” ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW.

Another, Yvonne Chikanya-Ryan wrote saying she is; “so pleased. This is a man who owes Zimbabweans nothing yet he continues to put his life on the line for them.”

Mawarire told Zimbabweans yesterday that after ensuring the safety of his family, he was now back home to liberate the country from the vicious tentacles of the ruling Zanu PF party under President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking in a live video feed Friday afternoon, Mawarire said the reason why he decided to jet back into Harare is so that he can build ‘my country.’

“As I always said I would be back home, it was important thing that my family is safe, and I am glad that they are safe”.

He then explained why he has returned home saying; “As Zimbabweans it is important for us to understand that citizens who have committed no crime should never be afraid to build their country. Kana munhu asina kupara mhosva usatya kuvaka nyika yako. And so that’s why I am back…”

The US returnee Evan Mawarire could soon make Zimbabwe Gambian-glorious, Zimbos said last week as the preacher touched base in Harare.

A LIVE ZimEye program on file which concludes that Mawarire’s flame contrary to the the present negativity, will only burn brighter, correlates with those statements as the clergyman this week revealed he is considering entering active politics.

Mawarire whose journey as the article below narrates is at the centre of 3 revivalists, the first one was religious, the second one political and the last one is both political and religious.

Mawarire’s political path seems to ring true of a Shakespearan line, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” Mawarire himself does not seem to be totally in control or aware of his fast unraveling political path, the expectations and responsibilities that come with it. Take for instance a strange development which saw Mawarire being the only person in the whole country who could imitate Mugabe’s “Salad” accent. He would appear at weddings shouting like the 92 year old tyrant: “Government refuses to accept the sanctions imposed by the United States and their allies on our land…” while poking laughter into revelers at weddings. He even graced the wedding of spin doctor Prof Jonathan Moyo’s daughter. Moyo works for Mugabe the latter who led Southern Africa’s political revival from 1975 to 1981.

Then bang! – suddenly came May 2016 when Mawarire en-flamed Africa's first political revival typical of the famous Welsh Revival 1903-4 when the whole Welsh nation was gripped by "a love for God" to the extent that thieves, murderers and crooks became extinct and police officers were retrenched as there was no more crime in the land. That revival was led by another Evan whose surname was Roberts. From Evan Roberts, to Robert Mugabe, and now to Evan Mawarire – the story seems to tell more than meets the eye what Zimbabwe is awaiting with the sudden rise of Evan Mawarire. For now the recent weeks have seen many corrupt ZRP cops hit by the #ThisFlag campaign begin to confess "their sins" and seek public clemency.