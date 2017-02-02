Mawarire In Court Tomorrow

Evan Mawarire who was arrested last night on his arrival from the United States of America is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning.

News hounds from both the local and international media houses flocked to Harare Magistrates Court today expecting to get the latest update on Mawarire’s story following his arrest yesterday evening but Mawarire was in no show as he is said to be still in police custody.

His lawyer Harrison Nkomo said his client was not on the police wanted list when he left the country as he had been acquitted on the charges he faced.

Nkomo added that Mawarire faces two charges relating to subversion and another relating to incitement.

Expectations are tomorrow morning Mawarire will appear before a Harare Magistrate to answer to the charges raised against him by the state.

Meanwhile, the controversial return of Pastor Evan Mawarire has been described as a foiled stage managed mission orchestrated by his Western handlers to try to cause disharmony and portray a bad picture of Zimbabwe ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Pastor Mawarire returned yesterday from his self imposed exile but was immediately arrested on arrival at the Harare International Airport.

“The controversial return of Pastor Mawarire has nothing to do his so called fight for democracy by a pastor-cum political activist, but a calculated stage managed ploy by his sponsors which should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” says a legal practitioner James Makiya.

Political analyst Mr Psychology Maziwisa says the fictious landing of Mawarire can best be described as an unholy search of unnecessary attention and unacceptable.

Pastor Mawarire was arrested yesterday at the Harare International Airport and police is quoted saying the controversial pastor was on a warrant of arrest. – State Media