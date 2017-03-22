MAWARIRE JOINS TSVANGIRAI- BREAKING NEWS: Makarau In Hot Soup

NERA DEMO UPDATES LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

#Nera demo in Harare. It's our right to seek change. #WeWillWin #ThisFlag Posted by Evan Mawarire on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

#ThisFlag pastor, Evan Mawarire this afternoon joined MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The two together with a scores of Zimbabweans descended into large open space area symbolic of change. The Freedom Square today became a true freedom square as for the first time opposition parties and the general Zim citizens told Robert Mugabe to his face to disband the ZANU PF controlled Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. At the time of writing thousands more were flooding into the Freedom square as Mawarire and others including the recently freed Pastor Patrick Mugadza continued their fire storm.

Earlier on, MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora told ZimEye today’s protest is like no other in the history of Zimbabwe. REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES…