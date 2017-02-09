Mawarire Out Of Chikurubi | BREAKING NEWS

Mawarire remained in Chikurubi maximum security prison till today as he waited to hand over his passport and $300 bail, to the authorities.

Yesterday, ZLHR lawyers Harisson Nkomo and Jeremiah Bamu secured bail for Mawarire. High Court Judge Justice Clement Phiri ordered Pastor Evan Mawarire to pay $300 bail deposit, report twice a week at Avondale Police Station, surrender his passport and not to interfere with State witnesses. More to follow…