MAWARIRE PRISON: Missing the Point at Your Own Peril

By Brighton Chireka I have been following the debates about Pastor Mawarire and the fact that he has been put in Chikurubi Maximum prison. This is a man that spoke about non violence and he came back on his own and did not resist being arrested and whilst he was away there was no arrest warrant that was put in place .

He left as free person and came back as a free person but now he is in prison – maximum prison for that matter .

The debate should be about him being guilty or not . Speculating about his desires is non of our business . We all have our secrets desires and ambitions so before we accuse others of ambitions let us face the facts first . Pastor Mawarire is a Citizen of Zimbabwe so he is free to go out and come back into the country freely without any fear like everyone.

Pastor Evan Mawarire is innocent and must not be in prison . I am not partisan . If ZANU PF does something good I will be the first to congratulate them and likewise if they messy up then we should raise the issue with them.

We must not have anymore innocent people rotting in our prisons . We had that during the Rhodesian era and sadly we are having it now in a free Zimbabwe !

#thisflag

#freeevanmawarire