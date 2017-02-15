Mawarire Receives Minister’s Apology

Ray Nkosi | Pastor Evan Mawarire has received Minister Supa Mandiwanzira’s apology.

Wrote Mawarire on twitter, “Thank you for your apology minister Supa Mandiwanzira. Unfortunately he blocked me so can someone please convey my sincere thanks # Thisflag.”

Yesterday Mandiwanzira wrote the following apology to Mawarire, “In my meeting with @CatrionaLaingl last week, after she had brought up the arrest of Pastor Evan Mawarire in our discussion, I gave the impression that the Pastor had skipped bail thus his arrest. At the time of my meeting with the Ambassador, this had been presented to me as fact and also thought it to be true. Today, having had sight of the court record, I recognize that I was wrong. The true facts are that the pastor did not skip bail and was not arrested for this reason. I wish to apologise to Pastor Mawarire and to anyone else who was offended by this mistake. I am also taking this opportunity to correct the misstatement to @CatrionaLaingl @UKinZimbabwe.”