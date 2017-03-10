Mawarire Robbed

Terrence Mawawa, Harare| National People’s Party spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire was robbed and lost valuable items last Tuesday, it has emerged.

According to media reports Mawarire lost a laptop and other valuables after robbers broke into his Mercedes Benz E Class as he attended a meeting at Shamwari Restaurant in Belgravia, Harare.

The matter was reported to Avondale Police under case number RRB3112337. Although nothing has been said about the motive of the robbery, it is widely suspected state security agents could be behind the incident. “The robbers broke the passenger’s window at the back of the vehicle and took away an iPhone valued at $300 and a Samsung Laptop valued at $600,” the police said. The police said the matter was being investigated.

Mawarire told reporters he was disturbed by the event. “The robbers took my laptop, phone chargers and iPhone,” he said

The National People’s Party Spokesperson could be a target of CIO operations, given his closeness to Mujuru, political analysts have said.

“This could be a move calculated to intimidate influential opposition figures ahead of the 2018 elections-given the level of barbarism within the rank and file.The people who stole the items had a hidden motive,” said Batsiranai Ngugama, a local political analyst.

State security agents have been accused of harassing targeted members of opposition parties.