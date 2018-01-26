Mawarire Says Mugabe Better Than Mnangagwa | SOLDIERS HAVE TAKEN OVER, HE CLAIMS

I have never been afraid of tweeting as I am today. It has never been like that during Mugabe’s time because we would tweet. As we stand in Zimbabwe, there is no press freedom.



We have had systematic intimidation of people on Twitter, systematic intimidation of journalists and most of the journalists in Zimbabwe are afraid of writing about what is happening.

Former Joice Mujuru spokesman Jealousy has spoken claiming that Zimbabwe is now worse off on press freedom as well as civilian freedoms than it was under Robert Mugabe. Speaking at a SAPES Trust function yesterday, Mawarire poured out the following comment: “…looking at violations that happened in the period November 15 up to where we are.

The military executors, the executors of the coup were very smart, they arrested someone, had a press statement; and that person has a pending court case who happened to be the leader of ZANU PF and he was made to read his press statement in a military… and he was forced to make an apology on national television; and they also sent a clear message to journalists, I am a former journalist and I interact with journalists on a daily basis. The statement was clear that journalists were supposed to report the events that were going on in a “responsible” manner and this is coming from the head of the military which has just executed it, and most of these guys, that’s why you find out we have never had one journalist from here in Zimbabwe who has dared to investigate how many people died during the coup, what we are only getting are people like Jonathan Moyo now tweeting, and we have seen and actually there is a flyer that is going on for a memorial service for someone who was killed during the coup. But no newspaper has taken to report on that. It’s not by coincidence but it is something that the coup planners, planned and instilled fear into everyone. I would like to say I am very active on Twitter but I have never been afraid of tweeting as I am today. It has never been like that during Mugabe’s time because we would tweet. The worst that would happen under Mugabe is that I would be arrested by police. But with the military they visit you at 2.30am and they use tracer bullets and stuff like that and you are taken… People who have demonstrated in a church in Bulawayo, and I think that is freedom of expression – They demonstrated in a church and they were arrested and where were they taken? Brady Barracks.

“They were not taken to a police station. They were taken to a military barrack and they were beaten. So we have had systematic intimidation of people on Twitter, systematic intimidation of journalists and most of the journalists in Zimbabwe are afraid of writing about what is happening. And one of the most important things is that the coup planners also took over the media. They took over the Daily News before the coup, and they took over journalists in a particular media house that I know, they bought almost anyone including the editor. You can’t push anything against Mnangagwa through that media house. So it has been systematic; they had the former President’s spokesperson in their camp, so they planned their thing. I would like to believe that now as we stand in Zimbabwe, there is no press freedom. There is no independent press freedom, there is Lacoste freedom.