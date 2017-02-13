Mawarire Tells ‘Liar’ Mandiwanzira To Apologise

Cleric, Evan Mawarire, leader of #ThisFlag campaign, has demanded an apology from Information Communication Techonology minister Supa Mandiwanzira, for accusing him of skipping bail.

This follows Mandiwanzira’s claims to British ambassador, Catriona Laing, that Mawarire breached his bail conditions in July last year, when he went into self-imposed exile in the United States.

In a tweet posted on his official @PastorEvanLive account, the cleric said: “@SupaCollinsM please retract and apologise for your shameful lie to @CatrionaLaing1 that I was arrested for breaching bail conditions. You have no shame?”

That was a reference to Mandiwanzira’s claims last week to Laing that Mawarire’s arrest proved there was rule of law in Zimbabwe because “if you breach your bail conditions you will definitely get arrested”.

But, contrary to Mandiwanzira’s claims, Mawarire was not on bail when he left Zimbabwe last July.

Charges against him had been dropped. Mawarire was slapped with fresh charges of trying to overthrow President Robert Mugabe’s government when he returned from exile on February 1. He is due in court on Friday.

Mandiwanzira yesterday laughed off Mawarire’s demands, saying: “I am not aware of this demand and the basis of it. So I have no comment to make on News24 reports or a pastor who is on bail.” – Newsday